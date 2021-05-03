Clear icon
Local News

Gov. DeSantis suspends COVID-19 emergency orders across the state

Governor signed an executive order suspending those local rules

Thomas Mates
, Producer

Ron DeSantis
Politics
Florida
St. Petersburg
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on May 3, 2021.
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on May 3, 2021. (WPLG)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Monday morning in St. Petersburg suspending all remaining local emergency orders across Florida related to COVID-19.

The briefing took place at 10 a.m. at the Big Catch at Salt Creek, a seafood restaurant. The executive order was signed along with a bill that changes the emergency powers of local governments.

The governor was joined by state Sen. President Wilton Simpson and state House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

