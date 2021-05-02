Girl dies overnight after shooting at Orlando gas station, police say

Orlando police responds to report of shots fired at Wawa at John Young Parkway and Silver Star Road.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A juvenile girl died overnight Sunday following a shooting at a gas station on John Young Parkway, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The department said officers arrived to the Wawa gas station at North John Young Parkway and Silver Star Road just after 3 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a shooting.

Officers said they found a juvenile in the 2900 block of Silver Star Road. She was then taken to the hospital where she later died, according to the department.

Details surrounding the shooting or the juvenile have not yet been released by authorities.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.