Cocoa police investigating fatal shooting of 21-year-old man

COCOA, Fla. – The Cocoa Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man that happened overnight Saturday.

The department said multiple calls came in after 1 a.m. reporting gunshots in the area of Azalea Lane near Fiske Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man injured from the shooting. He was airlifted to a hospital where he later died, according to the department.

This investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to send an email to dropadime@cocoapolice.com