Central Florida officials respond to state advisory lifting mask requirements

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s top health official has signed an advisory stating people who are vaccinated for COVID-19 do not need to wear a facial covering.

Here is what was written in the advisory from Dr. Scott Rivkees:

“Fully vaccinated individuals should no longer be advised to wear facial coverings or avoid social and recreational gatherings except in limited circumstances.”

The advisory also stated government offices should resume in-person business.

Dr. Rivkees also cited widespread availability of vaccines and about 9,000,000 residents being inoculated as the reasons for the change.

Orange County officials said Friday that the advisory does not affect its ordinance. Mayor Jerry Demings stated Wednesday that the county will continue to follow guidance from the CDC. Current CDC guidance allows for fully vaccinated people to not wear facial coverings outdoors unless in a crowd.

Seminole County Medical Director, Dr. Todd Husty said that even if someone is fully vaccinated, they should still take all the same precautions until herd immunity is reached.