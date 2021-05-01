Man shot at bar in Cape Canaveral, rushed to hospital

A man was shot at the Slide Inn bar in Cape Canaveral on Friday night, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot at the Slide Inn bar in Cape Canaveral on Friday night, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

This bar is on Atlantic Avenue and is about two miles north of the Cocoa Beach Causeway.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, according to deputies.

A person is in custody, according to BCSO.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.