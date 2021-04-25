Brevard drive-by shooting sends 3 to hospital, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that left three people injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on Country Lane Road in unincorporated Cocoa. Deputies said they responded to what appeared to be a drive-by shooting that targeted a home.

Neighbors reported hearing several gun shots.

News 6 saw at least two evidence markers near bullet holes on a house. A car with the back window shattered was also towed away from the scene.

Deputies said three victims were taken to a local hospital by someone who wasn’t injured before they arrived on scene.

News 6 saw crime scene tape blocking a car parked in front of the patient entrance at Rockledge Regional Medical Center. The car doors were open and the hazard lights were on.

The sheriff’s office said the victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators said there is limited information on suspects. No arrests have been made.