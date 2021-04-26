16-year-old boy killed in Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say a 16-year-old boy died after he was shot and dropped off at an apartment over the weekend.

Records show Antrevus Cantlo was shot around 11:45 a.m. Sunday and dropped off at an apartment in the 4800 block of Raleigh Street.

Police initially weren’t sure where the shooting took place but have since determined that it happened at the 1000 block of San Domingo Road, which is near Pine Hills Road. As of Tuesday, the investigation has been turned over to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The Orlando Fire Department responded to the scene and treated Cantlo before taking him to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Edgewater High School Principal Dr. Mark Shanoff notified families Monday morning via a recorded Connect Orange message about the death of one of their students.

Grief counselors were available in-person and virtually for student and staff, according to Orange County Public Schools.

Detectives from the Orlando Police Department are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.