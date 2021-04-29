Suspect in Volusia ‘love triangle’ shooting indicted on first-degree murder

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who deputies say fatally shot a coworker at “point blank range” who he believed was having an affair with his wife has been formally charged with first-degree murder, according to court documents.

Records show, 43-year-old Damian DeRousha was indicted by a grand jury Monday for the Feb. 4 shooting.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said DeRousha told deputies, “I lost my mind” after approaching Donald Geno, 31, about the affair at a Volusia County vehicle maintenance facility in Daytona Beach. The two men worked there along with DeRousha’s wife.

Deputies said DeRousha told authorities shortly after the shooting that he found out that morning his wife was cheating on him with Geno, leading to him confronting her over text. He later approached Geno as he was working on a vehicle and told deputies Geno wanted to get “argumentative about it,” so he shot him, according to records.

“He drove here, got out of his car, walked into the garage (and) confronted the individual about an inappropriate relationship with his wife,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said after the shooting, adding the suspect then shot the victim at “point blank range.”

A witness told the sheriff’s office they saw DeRousha shoot Geno several times and once the victim fell to the ground, DeRousha stood over him and shot him again, an affidavit said.

Deputies said DeRousha put down the gun afterward and waited in a pick-up truck for authorities to arrive and take him into custody.