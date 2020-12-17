1 in custody after DeLand shooting, police say

DeLAND, Fla. – An arrest was made not long after a shooting Thursday morning, according to the DeLand Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Franklin Avenue. Records show the victim, who was not injured, was cooperative and was able to help officers identify 29-year-old Daniel Troutman as a suspect.

He was taken into custody with a gun still on his person, a news release said.

Authorities did not provide any further details about the shooting.

“We are thankful that no one was hurt and that we were able to put a criminal behind bars,” police wrote in a news release.