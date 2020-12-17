Deputies hope sketch will help identify gunman in fatal Orange County shooting

Orange County deputies release a sketch in hopes of identifying the gunman in a fatal shooting on Hermit Smith Road on Dec. 15, 2020. (Image: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies have released a sketch of a person they believe could be the gunman in a fatal shooting earlier this week.

The sketch, released Thursday, depicts someone with a prominent facial structure and wearing a hooded shirt or sweatshirt.

Deputies hope the sketch will help them identify the person responsible for the shooting death of 37-year-old James Collins Walker Harris, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound Tuesday evening on Hermit Smith Road before he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

NEED TO ID: On 12/15 at 7:33 PM, OCSO responded to Hermit Smith Rd. for a shots fired call and found James Harris had been shot and later died. Detectives do not believe this was a random act and are looking for this suspect. If you have any info, call @CrimelineFL 800-423-8477 pic.twitter.com/ma3GRw9ivX — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) December 17, 2020

According to a tweet, deputies don’t believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who might be able to identify the person in the sketch is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.