Deputies hope sketch will help identify gunman in fatal Orange County shooting

James Harris, 37, found shot to death on Hermit Smith Road

Orange County deputies release a sketch in hopes of identifying the gunman in a fatal shooting on Hermit Smith Road on Dec. 15, 2020. (Image: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies have released a sketch of a person they believe could be the gunman in a fatal shooting earlier this week.

The sketch, released Thursday, depicts someone with a prominent facial structure and wearing a hooded shirt or sweatshirt.

Deputies hope the sketch will help them identify the person responsible for the shooting death of 37-year-old James Collins Walker Harris, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound Tuesday evening on Hermit Smith Road before he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to a tweet, deputies don’t believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who might be able to identify the person in the sketch is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

