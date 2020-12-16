61ºF

Traffic

Orlando woman killed in crash with box truck in Orange County

FHP says charges pending against box truck driver

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Traffic, Fatal Crash
photo

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 25-year-old Orlando woman was killed in a crash involving a box truck late Tuesday in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 11:40 p.m. on Landstreet Road at Atlantic Avenue.

The FHP said the box truck was westbound on Landstreet Road when the driver made a left turn into the direct path of a car. The front of the truck struck the left side of the car, which then crashed into a semi that was stopped for traffic, according to troopers.

The woman, a passenger in the car, was taken to Orlando Health, where she later died, the FHP said.

The driver of the car, a 29-year-old Orlando man, suffered serious injuries, troopers said.

The drivers of the box truck and semi were not hurt.

Charges are pending against the driver of the box truck.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: