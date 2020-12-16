Orlando woman killed in crash with box truck in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 25-year-old Orlando woman was killed in a crash involving a box truck late Tuesday in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal wreck was reported at 11:40 p.m. on Landstreet Road at Atlantic Avenue.

The FHP said the box truck was westbound on Landstreet Road when the driver made a left turn into the direct path of a car. The front of the truck struck the left side of the car, which then crashed into a semi that was stopped for traffic, according to troopers.

The woman, a passenger in the car, was taken to Orlando Health, where she later died, the FHP said.

The driver of the car, a 29-year-old Orlando man, suffered serious injuries, troopers said.

The drivers of the box truck and semi were not hurt.

Charges are pending against the driver of the box truck.