ORLANDO, Fla. – A person was shot early Thursday at an Orange County apartment complex, according to deputies.

The shooting was reported at 2:15 a.m. at the Cypress Club Apartments on Egret Landing Place.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but his or her condition is not known.

No other details have been released by authorities.

An investigation is ongoing.