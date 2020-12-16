Deputies investigate fatal shooting in Northwest Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a fatal shooting in Northwest Orange County.

The Sheriff’s Office said around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday deputies responded to the 1200 block of Hermit Smith Road in reference to a possible shooting.

This is just north of U.S. Route 441 and just west of State Road 429.

Investigators said they found a man in his 30s with life-threatening injuries and he was rushed to a local hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to deputies.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

It is not known at this on what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.