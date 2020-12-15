Woman throws dog off 2nd floor Daytona Beach motel balcony, deputies say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is facing a felony animal cruelty charge after deputies say she tried to throw a German Shepherd off a motel balcony in Daytona Beach.

Volusia County deputies say Allison Murphy threatened to jump off the second floor of the Motel 6 on West International Speedway Boulevard Monday afternoon. When authorities arrived, staff explained she had attacked a maid and was seen standing over the railing, according to the sheriff’s office. As deputies rushed to the second floor, she threw her dog over the railing instead, according to the report.

Deputy body camera video shows the 35-year-old then ran into her motel room, locked her door to try and evade authorities shortly after releasing the dog into a free fall.

[WARNING: Video below contains graphic content]

The dog landed feet first, running through the parking lot until it was eventually corralled by people nearby, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies proceeded to arrest Murphy in her motel room as Volusia County Animal Services took the German Shepherd into custody. Animal services staff has since nicknamed the dog “Miracle.”

Miracle was taken to Atlantic Animal Hospital in Port Orange for emergency evaluation where veterinarians learned via X-ray that a sewing needle was pushed into her right thigh, according to the sheriff’s office.

Miracle is now in the care of Volusia County Animal Services. (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The dog underwent a procedure to remove the needle and is currently recovering with animal services. Ultimately, Miracle avoided serious injury and is recovering well, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say a petition for custody over Miracle will be scheduled with the courts in the coming weeks.

Murphy is now being held in the Volusia County Jail facing charges of animal cruelty and resisting officer arrest with violence. Her bond is set at $5,000.

VCAS and the sheriff’s office ask anyone who witnesses animal cruelty or abuse is encouraged to contact animal services at 386-248-1790 or the sheriff’s office at 386-248-1777.