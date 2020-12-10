Man drives into pond, fights Orange County deputies rescuing him, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was rescued from his car Thursday after deputies said he drove through a fence into a ditch in Orange County, deputies said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of State Road 408 and Alafaya Trail around 6:30 a.m. Thursday and found a car submerged in knee-deep water.

“As deputies attempted to remove the driver from the car, he began fighting the deputies,” OCSO said.

Deputies secured the man and he was taken to the hospital.

“We don’t know at this point whether there will be any charges,” OCSO added.

Deputies are unsure if the man had suffered a medical episode.