‘I lost my mind:’ Suspect in deadly love triangle shooting was upset about wife’s affair, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A gunman who fatally shot a coworker he believed his wife was having an affair with claimed he lost his mind during the confrontation, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Damian DeRousha, 43, killed Donald Geno, 31, Thursday morning at a Volusia County vehicle maintenance facility in Daytona Beach where both men worked along with DeRousha’s wife.

[TRENDING: $7.2M in PPP funds used to buy Fla. mansion | These Fla. lakes have the most alligators | ‘Love triangle’ leads to fatal shooting]

Ad

After the shooting, DeRousha dropped the gun and waited in a white pickup truck to be taken into custody, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

During an interview with deputies not long after the shooting, DeRousha said he’d found out earlier that same morning that his wife was cheating on him with Geno so he confronted her via text message, according to the affidavit.

DeRousha didn’t provide details on the conversation with his wife.

After that, deputies said DeRousha approached Geno as he was working on a vehicle. DeRousha claimed Geno wanted to get “argumentative about it” so he shot him, although he couldn’t remember how many times, records show.

DeRousha told investigators, “I lost my mind,” according to the report.

Chitwood said Geno was shot at “point blank range” during the “love triangle” confrontation.

A witness said DeRousha shot Geno several times and once the victim fell to the ground, DeRousha stood over him and shot him again, the affidavit said.

Ad

Two men called 911 after the shooting and reported similar details.

Damian DeRousha, 43, of Edgewater, is accused of shooting a 31-year-old man on Feb. 4, 2021. (WKMG 2020)

“I believe it’s over a husband and wife dispute, I don’t know,” one man said.

The caller said he ran away from the area when he heard shots fired and screaming.

The other man who called was with Geno before first responders arrived.

“He’s barely conscious,” the man said. “He’s losing a lot of blood.”

He also said Geno was “bleeding profusely” but other coworkers were trying their best to render aid. Geno, who was a master mechanic for the county, died at an area hospital.

DeRousha was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder charge.