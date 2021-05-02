SpaceX delivers 4 astronauts back to Earth with splashdown by moonlight

Dragon Resilience on the SpaceX recovery vessel in the Gulf of Mexico on May 2, 2021 following a successful splashdown with NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker along with Japanese space agency, JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi. (Image: NASA/SpaceX)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Plunging through the Earth’s atmosphere and splashing down by moonlight SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft successfully returned three American and one Japanese astronaut to Earth following six months in space.

NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker along with Japanese space agency, JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi first began their journey home by undocking the SpaceX Dragon Resilience from the International Space Station Saturday evening. The four astronauts make up Crew-1, the first long-duration mission to the International Space Station with SpaceX’s Dragon capsule.

The Dragon spacecraft called Resilience blasted through Earth’s atmosphere after 2 a.m. ET, then aided by a parachute system the spacecraft slowed from 350 mph to 15 mph to gently drop into the Gulf of Mexico where recovery teams were waiting. The astronauts experienced over 4 Gs upon re-entry.

“We welcome you back to Earth. Thanks for flying SpaceX for those of you enrolled in our frequent flyer program you’ve earned 68,000 million miles,” SpaceX mission

“SpaceX, it’s great to be back on planet Earth and we’ll take those miles,” Crew-1 commander Mike Hopkins responded. “Are they transferable?”

Recovery boats quickly arrived at the spaceship to secure the charred capsule on board SpaceX’s recovery boat. Teams were treated to a marine visitor ahead of the splashdown. NASA shared a photo of a dolphin in the dark waters as recovery teams looked on.

Hopkins thanked their commercial transportation prior to exiting the capsule, telling SpaceX, “I would just like to say, quite frankly, y’all are changing the world. Congratulations. It’s great to be back.”

