Crew-1 astronaut splashdown now targeted for early Sunday after 2 weather delays

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Four astronauts are set to return to Earth in the early hours of Sunday splashing down off Florida’s Gulf Coast following a 6-month stay 200 miles above the planet.

NASA announced Friday it was no longer targeting Saturday afternoon to bring home the SpaceX Dragon Resilience capsule and its crew, marking the second time the splashdown has been postponed due to weather. The astronauts’ return was first pushed back earlier this week from Wednesday to Saturday.

The NASA TV schedule shows the space agency is now targeting Saturday at 8:35 p.m. to undock Dragon from the International Space Station. The spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker along with Japanese space agency, JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi will land in the Gulf of Mexico at 2:57 a.m. Sunday.

NASA and SpaceX will provide livestreaming coverage of the events beginning at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Like all space activities, the undocking and splashdown could be delayed for a third time.

Earlier on Friday, NASA officials said teams from the agency and SpaceX will meet again to further review opportunities for the safe return of Crew-1.

Forecasters are closely watching wind and wave height at sea for a safe homecoming for the astronauts and must consider the safety of recovery teams who retrieve the capsule.

