Homicide investigation underway after shots fired in downtown Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in downtown Orlando overnight Sunday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The department said officers responded to the 20 block of N. Orange Ave. around 2:30 a.m. after hearing gunshots and they later found the man dead.

Homicide detectives have closed Orange Avenue between Washington and Pine streets for the investigation, according to the department. Central Boulevard is also closed between Garland and Court avenues.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.