Man arrested more than 6 months after deadly shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies say they now have the man responsible for a deadly shooting from October.

Pedro Pablo Bernade, 27, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said Bernade killed 28-year-old Scott Hayward on Oct. 11, 2020 in a shooting in the 4100-block of Singing Creek Lane.

Deputies have not said what led up to the shooting or whether the two men knew each other.