Deputies find one man dead after Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

According to deputies, the shooting took place on Sunday around 12:13 p.m. in the 4100-block of Singing Creek Lane.

When deputies arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a shooting, investigators found a man with a gunshot wound.

First responders with Orange County Fire Rescue Department responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

According to authorities, the investigation is ongoing.

