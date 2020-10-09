President Trump to hold first rally since COVID-19 diagnosis in Sanford on Monday, campaign says

President Donald Trump will hold his first rally since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday in Sanford, according to officials with his campaign.

The news comes Friday afternoon after Trump made it clear he was ready to get back on the campaign trail less than two weeks after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the Trump campaign, the president will hold a Make America Great Again event at the Orlando Sanford International Airport on Monday.

The president confirmed the news on Twitter, saying he would be in town for a “very big rally.”

Will be in Sanford, Florida on Monday for a very BIG RALLY! https://t.co/TTOlHJT8kr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

The rally comes after his last event set to take place in Sanford was canceled last week due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Trump insisted Thursday that he is ready to resume campaign rallies and feels “perfect” one week after his diagnosis with the coronavirus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans, as his doctor said the president had “completed his course of therapy” for the disease.

The president has not been seen in public — other than in White House-produced videos — since his Monday return from the military hospital where he received experimental treatments for the virus. On Thursday, his physician, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said in a memo that Trump would be able to safely “return to public engagements” on Saturday, as the president tries to shift his focus to the election that’s less than four weeks away, with millions of Americans already casting ballots.

While Trump said he believes he’s no longer contagious, concerns about infection appeared to scuttle plans for next week’s presidential debate.

“I’m feeling good. Really good. I think perfect,” Trump said during a telephone interview with Fox Business, his first since he was released from a three-day hospital stay Monday. “I think I’m better to the point where I’d love to do a rally tonight,” Trump said. He added, “I don’t think I’m contagious at all.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says individuals can discontinue isolation 10 days after the onset of symptoms, which for Trump was Oct. 1, according to his doctors. Conley said that meant Trump, who has been surrounded by minimal staffing as he works out of the White House residence and the Oval Office, could return to holding events on Saturday.

He added that Trump was showing no evidence of his illness progressing or adverse reactions to the aggressive course of therapy prescribed by his doctors.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to make two stops in Central Florida on Saturday -- one in Orlando and another in The Villages.

Monday’s event is set for 7 p.m. in Sanford, according to the president’s campaign site. Doors open at 4 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.