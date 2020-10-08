2nd Trump-Biden debate will be virtual amid COVID-19 concerns

WASHINGTON – The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take place virtually amid the fallout from the president’s diagnosis of COVID-19.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates debates made the announcement Thursday morning, a week before the two were scheduled to face on in Miami. The candidates will “participate from separate remote locations,” while the participants and moderator remain in Miami, the commission said.

Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus a week ago and said he looked forward to debating Biden on stage in Miami, saying, “It will be great!”

Biden, for his part, said he and Trump “shouldn’t have a debate” as long as the president remains COVID positive.

Biden told reporters in Pennsylvania that he was “looking forward to being able to debate him” but said “we’re going to have to follow very strict guidelines.”

the first debate between Trump and Biden was chaotic and quickly turned into a “political brawl.”

University of Central Florida history professor Dr. Jim Clark said he had never seen a debate like it.

“It’s kind of an old fashioned political brawl,” Clark said.

Clark mentioned Biden called Trump a liar three times in the first hour of the debate.

[MORE COVERAGE: Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions]

“I was surprised how quickly it turned into a brawl,” he said.

During the debate, both candidates talked over each and kept interrupting each other’s talking points.

Clark shared what he thinks viewers may have thought of the debate.

“I think it rallies their bases,” he said.

He said Biden and Trump are trying to get their supporters to the polls.