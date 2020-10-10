SpaceX Crew-1 launch delayed until November, NASA announces

NASA announced on Saturday that the launch of it’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station has been delayed until mid-November.

The crew of Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins and Soichi Noguchi were supposed to launch from Cape Canaveral on Oct. 31, but the launch was delayed to allow for additional hardware testing and data reviews, NASA announced.

The crew will work on science missions and conduct spacewalks for six months once it arrives at the International Space Station.