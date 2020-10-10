WATCH LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Central Florida ahead of campaign rally

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Vice President Mike Pence is expected to hold back-to-back campaign rallies Saturday as the November election approaches.

According to the Trump-Pence campaign, he will host a “Latinos for Trump” event on Saturday at Central Christian University at 11 a.m. Later in the day, Pence will host a “Make America Great Again” event in The Villages at 3:30 p.m.

Pence is making in-person appearances just weeks before the 2020 presidential election and come just days after the Vice President debated Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris.

Pence’s appearance comes as more Floridians test positive for COVID-19. The pandemic was a big topic during Wednesday night’s debate.

Pence, who leads the president’s coronavirus task force, acknowledged that “our nation’s gone through a very challenging time this year,” yet vigorously defended the administration’s overall response to a pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 Americans.

You can watch both events Saturday streamed online at ClickOrlando.com