Preparations underway for Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Vice President Mike Pence will make multiple campaign stops in Central Florida on Saturday starting with a visit to woo Latino voters in Orlando.

According to the Trump-Pence campaign, he will host a “Latinos for Trump” event on Saturday at Central Christian University at 11 a.m. Later in the day, Pence will host a “Make America Great Again” event in The Villages at 3:30 p.m.

[TRENDING: Teen arrested in shooting at upscale Orlando mall | Judge rips Fla. but denies voter registration extension | Am I immune if I’ve already had COVID-19?]

Reverend Gabriel Salguero leads the National Latino Evangelical Coalition and understands the importance of the Orlando event for the president’s campaign.

“I think the candidates are well aware of the need to reach out to central Florida Latinos and Latinas,” he said. “Latino evangelicals are that kind of slice in the middle. They go in both directions. If enough vote in one direction over the other, there goes the election.”

Pence is making in-person appearances just weeks before the 2020 presidential election and come just days after the Vice President debated Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris.

Sky 6 saw golf carts surrounding the outdoor stage where the Vice President is expected to speak Saturday afternoon.

John Calandro, the longtime villages republican leader, helps run Villagers for Trump.

“I would think at least over 1,000 people will show up tomorrow,” Calandro said. “It reinforces the importance of central Florida and Sumter County, Lake County and Marion County to get out and get a high percentage of turnout.”

You can watch both events Saturday streamed online at ClickOrlando.com

Registration is required for both events and can be done here:

Click or tap here to register for the rally at Central Christian University.

Click or tap here to register for the rally at The Villages.