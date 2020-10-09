Reward doubled for information leading to missing Belle Isle mother

BELLE ISLE, Fla. – The family of Stephanie Hollingsworth, a mother who was last seen weeks ago, has increased their reward for information that leads investigators to her return.

According to officials, the reward is now $10,000 for information which leads to locating the missing mother.

The Belle Isle Police Department was offering a $5,000 reward for information.

The family has been in urgent need of volunteers to help search for Hollingsworth.

“The key is to get people out here to be extra eyes out there in the community because they feel she’s still some place not too far,” Chad Chitwood said.

Hollingsworth, a wife and mother of three, has been missing since Sept. 25, according to police. On the same day she was reported missing, surveillance video from a Walmart shopping center located at 5991 S. Goldenrod Road shows her walking up and down an aisle at the Orlando store around 2 p.m., police said.

Hollingsworth’s husband, Scott, is trying to be optimistic as the family searches for the wife and mother but says he’s getting desperate for someone to say something.

“It’s just amazing that we have no idea at this point what happened,” Scott Hollingsworth said.

If you’ve seen Stephanie Hollingsworth or know where she is, you’re asked to call the Belle Isle Police Department or Crimeline right away.

