Family of missing Belle Isle mother need more volunteers for search

BELLE ISLE, Fla. – Chad Chitwood said they are doing everything they can to find his missing sister, Stephanie Hollingsworth.

The mother of three from Belle Isle was last seen at the Walmart on South Goldenrod Road in Orange County on Sept. 25.

Belle Isle Police released new footage of Hollingsworth inside the Walmart.

On Tuesday, Chitwood said they are in need of more volunteers for their search and those who can volunteer drones to search from above.

“The key is to get people out here to be extra eyes out there in the community because they feel she’s still some place not too far,” Chitwood said.

Family members of Stephanie Hollingsworth are outside their command post this morning. Her brother, Chad, says they need more volunteers for their search.



Hollingsworth was last seen on 9/25 at Walmart on S Goldenrod Rd.



Hunter Kinnett and Jackson Maddox got to the family’s command center outside the Walmart parking lot on Tuesday morning. They have been looking for Hollingsworth for three days now.

“We’ve been from anywhere to Lake Nona to downtown and we’ve just been trying to cover ground at this point,” Maddox said.

The Belle Isle Police Department is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to answers in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.