WATCH: New video shows missing Belle Isle mom on day of disappearance

BELLE ISLE, Fla. – New video released Monday shows a missing Belle Isle woman in Orlando on the day of her disappearance, according to Belle Isle police.

Stephanie Hollingsworth, a wife and mother of three, has been missing since Sept. 25, according to police. On the same day she was reported missing, surveillance video from a Walmart shopping center located at 5991 S. Goldenrod Road shows her walking up and down an aisle at the Orlando store around 2 p.m., police said.

Hollingsworth can be seen wearing a face mask and all-black clothing in the video. She also has what appears to be a pair of sunglasses hanging from the front of her shirt.

The video was released Monday as part of her family’s latest plea to bring her back home.

Hollingsworth’s husband, Scott, is trying to be optimistic as the family searches for the wife and mother but says he’s getting desperate for someone to say something.

“It’s just amazing that we have no idea at this point what happened,” Scott Hollingsworth said.

Prior to the release of the video, Scott Hollingsworth said his wife, a yoga instructor, was last seen here at an ATM taking out cash after leaving their Belle Isle home on Sept. 25.

He said Stephanie Hollingsworth is a loving wife and mother to her 21-, 17- and 15-year-old sons, who also want her back home.

“It’s just not like her,” Scott Hollingsworth said. “It’s not something she’d ever do, being away from her family.”

Her family and friends have been out daily, even mapping out locations at the family’s command post at a shopping center not far from where she was last seen driving her 2000 Chevy Tahoe with Florida tags.

The family said so many people are asking how they can help. They’re passing out flyers, many posting them on their cars, hoping someone knows something.

“We’ve just really been expanding out, trying to cover boots on the ground,” said Chad Chitwood, Stephanie Hollingsworth’s brother.

The Belle Isle police chief said they’re searching, too, though they believe she may be in danger because Stephanie’s disappearance is out of character. They’re working with nearby and even state agencies hoping for her safe return.

“We continue to be extremely concerned with her well-being and are asking for your continued help in this search,” the police chief said to the public in an update on Monday.

Police are hoping the video will bring new details in her disappearance.

If you’ve seen Stephanie Hollingsworth or know where she is, you’re asked to call the Belle Isle Police Department or Crimeline right away. Anyone with information that leads to Hollingsworth’s return may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.