Volunteer search underway for missing Belle Isle woman

BELLE ISLE, Fla. – Volunteers began their search Friday morning for Stephanie Hollingsworth, a Belle Isle mother of three, who was reported missing last week.

Belle Isle police said Stephanie Chitwood Hollingsworth, 50, was last seen Sept. 25 at her home on Monet Avenue.

Search parties met at a Walmart on the Goldenrod Road area Friday at 8 a.m. A “family command post” at the Walmart is coordinating additional volunteer searches, police said.

Crimeline is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on Hollingsworth’s whereabouts.

Belle Isle police said they “have received no meaningful leads and continue to use every resource available to locate Stephanie Hollingsworth.”

Belle Isle police said Stephanie last made a debit card transaction at the Bank of America at Hoffner Avenue and Goldenrod Road just before 2 p.m. Friday. Surveillance shows that she was alone, driving a 2000 silver Chevrolet Tahoe with Florida license plate numbers Y50XUR. She left her cell phone at home.

2000 Silver Chevrolet Tahoe Stephanie Hollingsworth was driving before she was reported missing near Belle Isle. (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Later on Friday at 7 p.m. organizers are planning a prayer vigil for Hollingsworth at 5030 Monet Ave., hoping for her safe return.

Scott Hollingsworth said his wife would never leave her three sons and is pleading for the public to help find her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Belle Isle Police Department via the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch line at 407-836-4357 or call 911.

You can report any tips to crimeline at 800-423-TIPS anonymously. Any information leading to the whereabouts of Stephanie Hollingsworth can get up to a $5,000 reward.