Sanford rally canceled after President Trump tests positive for coronavirus

SANFORD, Fla. – A large campaign rally planned in Sanford Friday has been canceled after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump revealed they have coronavirus.

It’s unclear if the campaign stop at the Orlando Sanford International Airport will be rescheduled at any point but teams at the Million Air hangar had been preparing for a large turnout.

Trump’s supporters had already begun arriving to claim their spots at the rally. One supporter drove up from the Florida Keys for the event, slept in his car overnight Thursday and woke to the news of the president’s positive coronavirus test.

Seminole County Chairman Jay Zembower said the county expected around 15,000 people.

Even with the Sanford event a no-go, the president has attended several other campaign-related events in recent weeks, including a rally in Jacksonville last week and the first presidential debate this week.

The president’s positive COVID-19 result came after a White House top aide, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the respiratory illness.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and did not appear visibly ill. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has infected more than 7 million people nationwide.

According to the president’s doctor, both Trump and the First Lady are “both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

The White House medical staff will “maintain a vigilant watch” of the president and first lady in the coming days, according to a White House statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.