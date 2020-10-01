Sanford woman found dead, son ‘covered in blood’ charged with murder, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 68-year-old woman was killed overnight Thursday at her home in Sanford and Seminole County deputies have arrested her adult son, charging him with second-degree murder.

Deputies responded to the home on Wilson Road in unincorporated Sanford around 1 a.m. Thursday. A spokesperson for the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said when deputies arrived they found the victim, Vicki Savage, dead.

The victim’s son, Adam Savage, 37, called his uncle to the home around midnight saying there was some kind of emergency, according to the arrest report.

The uncle and his sons drove to the Wilson Road home where they told deputies Adam Savage attempted to block them from entering his mother’s bedroom. A violent struggle ensued and Adam Savage’s cousins were able to pin him to the floor while his uncle, the victim’s brother, went into the bedroom to find Vicki Savage dead on the floor, according to the report.

Vicki Savage had traumatic injuries indicating she had been beaten to death, according to the report.

Records show Adam Savage’s cousins kept him pinned down until authorities arrived.

Deputies said Adam Savage was belligerent and not making sense when authorities arrived. He was taken into custody and booked on a second-degree murder charge, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Savage’s family members who found the victim said he was “covered in blood” and “freaking out.”

Detectives who attempted to speak with Adam Savage said he was violent, dismissive and uncooperative with them. They said he was covered in blood that did not appear to be his own.

The home where Vicki Savage was killed on Oct. 1, 2020. (Image: Sky 6/WKMG) (WKMG 2020)

During the interview, Savage would pretend to fall asleep when detectives asked him what happened at his mother’s house but would “perk up” when detectives tried making small talk about his interest in Ultimate Fighting Championship fights.

“Detective Anderson could see Adam Savage with his eyes closed occasionally opening them to look at detectives,” according to the arrest report.

Savage is charged with second-degree homicide and was booked into the Seminole County Jail before 1 p.m. Thursday, jail records show.

Detectives said the cause of death is pending an autopsy but Vicki Savage suffered serious trauma.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.