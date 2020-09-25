Seminole County man is $1 million richer thanks to scratch-off game

A $30 scratch-off purchase turned into $1 million for this Seminole County man.

Vincent Labarba of Casselberry scratched his way to the top $1 million prize on The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 Scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials announced.

Labarba chose the one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

[TRENDING: DeSantis to lift restaurant limits in Fla. | Here’s how to track your mail-in ballot | How can I tell difference between flu and COVID-19?]

The winning scratch-off was sold at Wilshire Marathon at 815 Semoran Boulevard in Casselberry. The retailer also receives $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The scratch-off costs $30 and has overall odds of winning of 1 in 2.79, according to lottery officials.

Florida Lottery offices have reopened to the public by appointment for players with prizes valued over $5,000.