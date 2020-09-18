Need money? Like to eat? Company seeking ‘professional cheeseburger tester’

Here’s a job that will look great on any resume: Professional cheeseburger tester.

That dream job is now available.

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day on Friday, Bonusfinder, a casino review portal, has announced it will pay $500 to someone who will be a “professional cheeseburger tester” and travel the United States to find the best cheeseburger in the country.

To apply, one must provide their name, email, and a written description about why they’d be the ultimate “cheeseburger tester.”

You must be 21 years old and a resident of the United States or Canada. And also, not on a diet, according to the posting.

You have until Sept. 28 to apply.

The winner will be announced Oct. 8.

Think you have what it takes? Apply here.