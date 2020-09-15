‘My son lost his life over Burger King:’ Mother speaks out after son killed on job

ORANGE COUNTY,Fla. – The family of a fast-food worker killed during his first day on the job said that they are continuing to struggle with the loss every day.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Desmond Armond Joshua, 22, was shot and killed by Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, on Aug. 2, 2020.

Investigators said the fatal shooting appeared to have been a result of an altercation involving an upset customer.

The report detailed a second suspect, Ashley Mason, becoming upset that her food was taking too long in the drive-thru.

This is when investigators said she called Rodriguez-Tormes to the Burger King on the 7000 block of East Colonial Drive in Orlando.

Rebecca Haynes said her son called her on his first day, thankful to start working at the restaurant.

“He was at work, at Burger King and he was very excited,” said Haynes. “I don’t understand. My son lost his life over Burger King? Burger King food?”

Haynes and Joshua’s sister, Tierra Latimore, said that he was a very outgoing person.

The family recalled a time where he bought about 20 movie tickets for a new Marvel film and handed the tickets out to anyone who wanted to go. The family said that action was an example of his personality.

“I go to the grave about every day to see my son. That’s the only place that I can go where I feel close to him,” said Haynes. “He thought he could do anything. He thought he was the best dancer. The best basketball player.”

Online court records show Ashley Mason’s charge of principal to first-degree murder has been dropped and instead is facing two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She is out on bond.

Records also show that Rodriguez-Tormes has pleaded not guilty to his charge of second-degree murder.