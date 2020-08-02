Deputies investigate deadly shooting outside of Orange County Burger King

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are working to learn what led up to a deadly shooting outside of a fast-food restaurant.

Investigators say they were responding to a shooting call Saturday around 7:30 p.m. when they found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Burger King on the 7000 block of E. Colonial Drive.

The victim is a Black man in his 20s, according to deputies. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

No other details have been released at this time.