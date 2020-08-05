Wife of suspect accused of shooting Burger King employee arrested

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman upset that her Burger King order took too long leading to a restaurant employee being fatally shot now also faces charges along with the man accused of pulling the trigger, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Mason is facing charges of principal to first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Deputies said the shooting happened Aug. 1 around 7:30 p.m. at the Burger King on the 7000 block of E. Colonial Drive.

When they arrived, deputies said they found Desmond Armond Joshua, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As part of the investigation, video was recovered that showed Joshua in a physical altercation with a male who had him in a headlock, according to the affidavit.

A witness said the restaurant was busy that night and the drive-thru was backed up, which caused customers to have to wait longer than usual.

The customer, later identified as Ashley Mason, 31, was in line was mad about the delay so she got out of her vehicle and began yelling that she was going to have “her man” come to the restaurant, so an employee refunded her $40 and asked her to leave, records show.

Mason waited in the parking lot in her black sedan for a few minutes then drove away and returned with a white truck with a man identified as 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, who was demanding that Joshua fight him, deputies said.

Deputies said after the witness pulled Rodriguez-Tormes off of Joshua, Rodriguez-Tormes then went to his truck and got the gun, telling Joshua, “You got two seconds before I shoot you.”

Court documents show various witness testimony accuses Mason of pointing a gun in the direction of the fight between the victim and her husband. She is also accused of giving her husband the gun used in the shooting.

Shortly thereafter, Rodriguez-Tormes shot Joshua then he fled in the white truck while the black sedan also fled, deputies said.

Joshua was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

Rodriguez-Tormes was arrested and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Wednesday, Mason was arrested and charged with principal to first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.