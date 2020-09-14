LIVE TRACKS, MORE: Hurricane center eyes 7 systems in the tropics

ORLANDO, Fla. – How many systems in the tropics can the National Hurricane Center track at one time? How about seven?

The hurricane center on Monday is issuing advisories on Hurricane Paulette, located near Bermuda; Tropical Depression Rene, located over the central Atlantic; Tropical Storm Sally, centered over the north-central Gulf of Mexico; Tropical Storm Teddy, located over the east-central tropical Atlantic; Tropical Depression Twenty-One, off Africa; and two waves, one near Mexico and the other along Africa’s coast.

None of the systems pose an eminent threat to Central Florida in the coming days. Most of them either curve north before reaching the United States or pull away from the Sunshine State in the Gulf of Mexico.

Closest to Florida is Tropical Storm Sally, pushing west at 12 mph in the northern Gulf, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Sally is forecast to hit near the Louisiana-Mississippi border Tuesday as a hurricane but will bring more rain to Central Florida before that.

Hurricane Paulette, meanwhile, was on top of Bermuda as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday. The hurricane will pull away from Bermuda as the day wears on.

The next named storm will be Vicky, followed by Wilfred. After that, the NHC will use the Greek alphabet for any named storm.

