Tropical Storm Sally to bring more heavy rain in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Sally will continue to bring rain to Central Florida on Monday.

Rain chances stand at 70% in the Orlando area, where the high temperature will be near 90, the average high for this time of year. The record high in Orlando on this date is 98, set in 1920.

Rain chances will be a little lower Tuesday as drier air works in.

[TRENDING: 7 systems swirl in tropics | Oracle to acquire TikTok? | Search ongoing for gunman who ambushed, shot deputies]

We will be back to our typical summertime sea breeze storms Wednesday through Friday.

Orlando has a yearly rain deficit of 0.42 inches.

Tracking the tropics

How many systems in the tropics can the National Hurricane Center track at one time? How about seven?

The hurricane center on Monday is issuing advisories on Hurricane Paulette, located near Bermuda; Tropical Depression Rene, located over the central Atlantic; Tropical Storm Sally, centered over the north-central Gulf of Mexico; Tropical Storm Teddy, located over the east-central tropical Atlantic; Tropical Depression Twenty-One, off Africa; and two waves, one near Mexico and the other along Africa’s coast.

None of the systems pose an eminent threat to Central Florida in the coming days. Most of them either curve north before reaching the United States or pull away from the Gulf of Mexico.

Closest to Florida is Tropical Storm Sally, pushing west at 12 mph in the northern Gulf, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Sally is forecast to hit near the Louisiana-Mississippi border Tuesday as a hurricane.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.