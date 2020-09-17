This is how you can own a second home or investment property and actually make money

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

People who are considering purchasing an investment property or a second home, attorney Justin Clark has a suggestion for you: a condotel.

“A condotel is a place where you actually purchase real estate -- you purchase that individual unit,” Clark said. “You use it when you want to, but when you’re not using it, you rent it out almost like a hotel.”

Clark said by renting it out when you’re not using it, your tenants will essentially cover your expenses.

“You own a second home or an investment property that you enjoy using, but you don’t have to pay for it,” he said.

By purchasing a condotel, you can acquire that property without having a huge monthly expense.

To learn more about investing in real estate, watch Clark’s advice in the video above.