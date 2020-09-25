Half a million Florida residents may still be eligible for stimulus checks

The IRS launched a national campaign this week that includes notifying more than 567,000 residents in Florida who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 but may still be eligible for a coronavirus stimulus check.

College students, low-income employees and persons collecting social security are the most likely candidates for relief under the federal Cares Act.

“I think the message to taxpayers is don’t lose hope,” IRS spokesperson Alejandra Castro said.

There are 9 million “non-filers” who are on the IRS contact list gathered through W2′s, 1099′s and third-party data.

WKMG-TV News 6 obtained the state zip codes on the IRS mailing list.

A total of 567,425 Florida residents will receive a letter explaining the protocol for eligibility for either $1,200 or $2,400 stimulus checks as well as $500 for children under 17.

“We want the taxpayers to know that if you are owed that money and you qualify you will get that money ‚” Castro told News 6, " if you use direct deposit it will be pretty quick, hopefully by the end of the year.

Some of the highest resident totals by zip code are in the Orlando area, including:

32703 Apopka with 1,660 residents

32808: Orlando with 2,153 residents

32839: Orlando with 2,165 residents

Castro said residents who did not file taxes and feel they are eligible should go to IRS.Gov and use the non-filer tool.

The deadline to apply for the benefit is Oct. 15.

Anyone who does not receive a stimulus check by Dec. 31 will still be eligible for a tax credit in 2021.

“We’re trying to get them to use the tool so we can get their payment processed by the end of the year,” Castro said.

If you did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 you can check your stimulus check status: at IRS.gov and go to the non-filer tool.

If you have an unemployment issue email makeendsmeet@wkmg.com.