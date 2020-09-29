Some primary ballots never made it to mailboxes, Seminole County election supervisor says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Elections Supervisor Chris Anderson said when mail-in ballots were mailed-out to voters before the August primary election, not all voters received them.

“We had an unusually high number of ballots, voters who were needing replacements,” Anderson said. “We noticed we were replacing more ballots than we usually do in a primary and that can be attributed to voters discarding them or quite simply the ballots may not have arrived in time for them from the Postal Service.”

Anderson said he doesn’t know why the ballots weren’t received, only that “somehow, someway” they weren’t.

“The Post Office assured me moving forward in the general election everything will be fine, that they’re going to work on what they need to work on to get better,” Anderson said.

But what if it happens again?

“I just want people to know that if they requested a ballot and they have not seen that ballot, it comes out 33 days before an election if they’re not seeing the ballot to give us a call so we can push out another one for them,” Anderson said. “We don’t want them to wait until it’s too late where they’re forced to have to go vote in person.”

All Central Florida elections supervisors said they are currently mailing or preparing to mail out ballots.

Florida law requires vote-by-mail ballots to be sent between the 40th day and 32nd day prior to an election, according to Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles.

Cowles said Orange County’s ballots will be mailed on Sept. 30, the 33rd day.

“So if your ballot doesn’t come back you can still go vote at an early voting site or on Election Day or get another ballot,” Cowles said. “So we tell people to take responsibility for their ballot. And also follow our tracker.”

News 6 has posted links to all elections supervisor’s sites in Central Florida in our 2020 Voter Guide so you can check to see if your ballot was received and processed by the elections office.

If your ballot doesn’t show up in your mailbox in the next couple of weeks, there’s a good chance there’s a problem.

You should have enough time before the election to request a new ballot from your elections supervisor, mail it back, and have your vote be counted by Nov. 3.

If you’re running out of time, you can pick up a new ballot in person at your elections supervisor’s office or early-voting location - which is where you can also drop off your ballot if you don’t feel comfortable placing it in the mail.

And if all else fails, you can vote in person at any early-voting location in your county, or on election day at your precinct.