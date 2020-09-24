Election officials send mail-in ballots to these Central Florida voters

ORLANDO, Fla. – Election officials in three Central Florida counties will be sending mail-in ballots ahead of the November election.

Mailings will begin Thursday in Osceola, Lake and Marion counties. Officials say voters should receive their ballots by next week.

Election officials in Seminole County say their ballots will be mailed by Oct. 1.

[TRENDING: Gang feud leaves 3-year-old dead | Man steals cat blood from clinic | How can I tell difference between flu and COVID-19?]

Orange County officials will start sending mail-in ballots on Sept. 30.