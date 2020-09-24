More than 4,500 Seminole County students choose to return to school in October

SANFORD, Fla. – More than 4,500 students have opted to return to Seminole County campuses next month after spending the first nine weeks taking classes online, according to school district officials.

Seminole County Public Schools spokesman Michael Lawrence said Thursday that 4,546 students chose face-to-face learning for the next nine weeks of school.

Lawrence said 10,437 parents responded to the district’s recent survey.

Nearly 6,000 of the 26,529 students learning remotely through the Seminole Connect program will not change their method of learning.

The news comes days after Orange County announced that 15,792 of their students are changing from learning virtually to face-to-face.

CHANGING OPTIONS: Thousands of more OCPS students are switching to face-to-face learning for the second nine weeks.



We are breaking down the details this morning at 6 a.m. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/f7oijcGYEm — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) September 23, 2020

“We have a lot of our teachers have ADA accommodations, they were advised by their physicians they cannot teach face-to-face because they have medical conditions or family members, too, so we are very concerned,” Orange County Classroom Teachers Association President Wendy Doromal said.

Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins said the drastic change will have an impact on teachers who will have to return to campus to teach.