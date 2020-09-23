Health department gives West Orange High School green light to reopen earlier, play football

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The West Orange High School campus will reopen to in-person learning about four days earlier than expected after the Florida Department of Health notified school leaders that those possibly exposed to coronavirus will finish their quarantines by the end of September.

West Orange shifted to virtual learning only on Sept. 21 after at least 10 COVID-19 were confirmed from staff and/or students. More than 150 were notified of possible exposure and asked to quarantine.

Principal Matt Turner notified West Orange High School families in a ConnectOrange call on Tuesday that the school would reopen Oct. 1.

[TRENDING: Trump supporter hit girl in face, deputies say | This Central Fla. city is the best place to live | Were 3 Orlando cops poisoned?]

According to Turner, quarantines for students and staff possibly exposed to the virus will end on Sept. 30, allowing the high school to welcome students again on Thursday, Oct. 1, instead of waiting until Oct. 5 as originally planned.

The high school also plans to participate in the upcoming game against Boone High School on Friday at 7 p.m. It was set to be a home game but due to the campus closure, the match will move to Boone High School.

Per the school districts' away game policy, players are allowed two tickets for guests to watch the game.

Until West Orange reopens on Oct. 1, football teams will hold practices at a county park.

The district said OCPS high schools will once again be able to have bands, cheerleaders, dance teams, JROTC participate at home games.