Brevard elementary school campus closes after positive COVID-19 cases

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard Public Schools announced Enterprise Elementary School in Cocoa will be closed for the rest of the week due to positive cases of coronavirus.

All students who are participating in face-to-face learning will switch to eLearning on Thursday and Friday, according to the district.

The district said families of students are being notified on Wednesday and parents should not have their child attend school on campus on Thursday and Friday.

School officials said the closure impacts all school programming including bus service and after school care.

BPS said meal packets will still be available for pickup at the car loop between 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday and Friday.

The school will be deep cleaned, according to BPS.

The district said students might be able to return to school on Monday but will make an official decision on Sunday afternoon.

School officials said the department of health has notified the families of all students who were in close contact with the people who tested positive for COVID-19, they will have to quarantine for two weeks.

BPS said students and families who did not get a letter from DOH were not found to have close contact with people who tested positive for coronavirus.