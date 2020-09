BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash Tuesday while they were responding to an unrelated traffic wreck, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was responding to a vehicle and pedestrian crash on Fay Boulevard in Port St. John when the crash occurred, authorities said.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital and expected to be OK.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.