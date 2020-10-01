Preps underway for President Trump’s rally at Sanford airport

SANFORD, Fla. – Crews are preparing for President Donald Trump’s next campaign stop at the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

Trump is expected to hold a rally at the Million Air hangar Friday at 7 p.m.

Lee said she wanted to be one of the first in line to see the president.

[TRENDING: Central Florida Latina has world painted on her skin| Florida governor lets eviction moratorium expire | Bar asks veterans, service dogs to leave]

“I got out here yesterday morning just to scope it all out, just to see what’s what,” she said.

She came back to the airport Thursday at 7 a.m. to stake out her spot.

“I’m the person that saves all of the seats,” Lee said.

Nearby Nathan Quick set up his booth. He’s selling Trump merchandise, including hats, T-shirts and face masks. He said this marks his 122nd Trump rally.

“We follow all over. When he set up his stream where he’s going to be at, we jump in the vehicle and go,” Quick said.

Preps were already underway on Thursday for the president’s visit. Crews built the stage and bleachers for the outdoor rally. The entrance line was also set up.

Seminole County Chairman Jay Zembower said they are expecting a large turnout.

“I think the expectation is 15 and 20,000 is the numbers we’ve heard,” Zembower said. “We will welcome the president with open arms to come to the Sanford airport and have his rally.”

Zembower said the county’s mask mandate is still in place and Trump’s campaign is aware.

“We trust that those attendees will do what is appropriate,” he said.

Sanford police, airport police and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office are providing security for the rally but not sharing specific details.

Lee said she saw the president last week during his rally in Jacksonville and can’t wait to hear from him again.

“I care about how he cares about my country and he truly, truly loves America and he wants to keep it America,” she said.

Airport police said parking for the rally opens at 8 a.m. on Friday and attendees can start lining up then. Signs will be posted directing people where to park. Police said they are not allowing anyone to camp out overnight before the rally.

Doors to the event open at 4 p.m. on Friday. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Click here for ticket information.