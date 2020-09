(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Donald Trump is coming to the Orlando area for a campaign stop on Friday.

[TRENDING: Florida moves to phase 3 of coronavirus reopening | Missing 11-year-old girl from Apopka found | President Trump nominates Judge Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court]

Trump’s campaign announced he will have a rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport on Friday.

The rally starts at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 4 p.m.

For more information, click or tap here.