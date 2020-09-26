Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old girl from Apopka

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 11-year-old girl from Apopka.

Authorities are looking for 11-year-old Mackenzie Vega, who was last seen in the area of the 1900 block of West Kelly Park Road in Apopka, authorities said.

Keith Edward Green (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Vega may be in the company of 26-year-old Keith Edward Green and they might be traveling in a silver or tan Hyundai Elantra with a tag number MVD3055, according to authorities.

If anyone has information on Vega’s whereabouts, call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 866-858-2233.